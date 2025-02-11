Artificial intelligence (AI) will enable American workers to become more prosperous by reaping the rewards of higher wages, Vice President JD Vance told world leaders Tuesday at the Global AI Action Summit in Paris.

Vance’s speech comes as many are worried that American workers will lose their jobs due to artificial intelligence, but the vice president said the emerging technology will not be allowed to exist as a “purely disruptive technology” or a way to “automate away our labor force.”

The Trump administration is focused on maintaining its position as the world leader in AI development. One threat to America’s leadership position is over regulation of the technology. Another threat is allowing AI to become biased or censored by bad actors.

“We believe and we will fight for policies that ensure that AI is going to make our workers more productive, and we expect that they will reap the rewards with higher wages, better benefits, and safer and more prosperous communities, from law to medicine, manufacturing,” Vance said.

“The most immediate applications of AI, almost all involve supplementing, not replacing, the work being done by Americans now,” he continued. “Combined with this administration’s worker first approach to immigration, we believe that the US labor force prepared to use AI to its fullest extent will instead attract the Attention of businesses that have offshored some of these roles.”

“To accomplish this, the administration will make sure that America has the best trained workforce in the world,” Vance explained:

Our schools will teach students how to manage, how to supervise and how to interact with AI enabled tools as they become more and more a part of our everyday lives, and as AI creates new jobs and industries, our government, businesses and labor organizations have an obligation to work together to empower the workers, not just of the United States, but all over the country, all over the world to that end for all major AI policy decisions coming from the federal government. The Trump administration will guarantee, American workers, a seat at the table, and we’re very proud of that.

