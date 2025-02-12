Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voted on Wednesday with Democrat colleagues against confirming Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence.

McConnell’s vote underscores his repeated opposition to President Donald Trump and his America First policies. He previously voted against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s confirmation in January.

WATCH — Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed by U.S. Senate as Trump’s Director of National Intelligence:

McConnell was the only Republican to vote “no” on Trump’s nomination. Every Democrat voted “no.”

Despite Democrat and McConnell’s opposition, the Senate confirmed Gabbard’s nomination by a vote of 52-48.

McConnell claimed in a statement after the vote that Gabbard was “unworthy” of confirmation:

McConnell, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, is the longest-serving Senate party leader in American history. He stepped down in January.

McConnell indicated in December that MAGA is responsible for the managed decline of the United States, even though the movement is only eight years old. McConnell, 83, has been in power since 1985.

“Let’s be absolutely clear: America will not be made great again by those who are content to manage our decline,” he said with a veiled swipe at MAGA.

Under McConnell’s Senate leadership, the national debt rose more than $35 trillion, illegal immigration surged, and real wages for American workers did not grow. Obamacare was enacted in 2010. Congress bailed out big banks in 2008, and social media companies silenced individuals without repercussions. McConnell also has ties to the Chinese government.