White House Hangs Iconic Trump Mug Shot in Entryway to Oval Office

President Donald Trump’s famous mug shot is now hanging in the Oval Office entryway, commemorating an unprecedented day in American history.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino shared footage of a framed New York Post front page, showing Trump, head tilted down, gazing intensely at the camera.

The newly-placed picture was spotted before Scavino’a video was released.

The renowned photo was the most famous image of the campaign, by far, until it was unseated by Trump’s defiant fist-raised pose while shouting “fight” immediately after being shot in the ear in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The mug shot was taken after Trump’s August 24, 2023, arrest at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on allegations he and associates committed multiple crimes in challenging the 2020 election. A RICO charge was among the 13 counts in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s indictment against Trump.

A state appeals court booted Willis from the case in December, pointing to “an appearance of impropriety,” as the Associated Press noted. The case is now in limbo.

It was the fourth and final criminal case brought against Trump in just five months in 2023. Trump had notably been out of office for more than two years, and the indictments came after he announced a third bid for president in November 2022. After Trump’s landslide win in November, New York Justice Juan Merchan sentenced him to an unconditional discharge without punishment but upheld his conviction, while the two federal cases were dropped.

Multiple art additions have been made as Trump settles back into the White House. His official portrait was hung in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House on Thursday.

The White House also hung a portrait of late President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office on February 6, Reagan’s birthday.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institution approved.

“We can’t think of a better birthday present… Ronald Reagan’s portrait now hangs in the Oval Office. Thank you, @POTUS, for honoring his legacy. Happy Birthday, Mr. President!” the nonprofit tweeted.