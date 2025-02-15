HUD Sec. Scott Turner Launches DOGE Task Force, Already Finds $260 Million in Savings

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has launched a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) “task force” that has already identified $260 million in savings, Sec. Scott Turner announced.

Turner, who was confirmed by the Senate as President Donald Trump’s pick to lead HUD on February 5, stated that he was planning to launch the DOGE task force within his agency in a press conference on his first day in office, Breitbart News reported.

The internal task force will be composed of HUD employees who will “examine how to best maximize the agency’s budget and ensure all programs, processes and personnel are working together to advance the purpose of the department,” a Thursday news release stated.

In a video posted to social media, Turner proudly stated they have already found $260 million in savings:

Turner also announced that DOGE is ensuring that “taxpayers aren’t funding DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion]”:

While speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, DOGE leader Elon Musk said that simply cutting budgets may not be enough for certain government agencies, according to the National News Desk.

“I think we do need to delete entire agencies, as opposed to leave part of them behind,” he said. “It’s kind of like leaving a weed. If you don’t remove the roots of the weed, then it’s easy for the weed to grow back. But if you remove the roots of the weed, it doesn’t stop weeds from ever going back, but it makes it harder.”