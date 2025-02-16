The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has slashed millions in contracts that were active under the Biden administration, including for a “Brazilian forest and gender consultant” and a “Central American gender assessment consultant.”

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced the cuts on Friday, saying that the department has terminated 78 contracts totaling more than $132 million. Rollins said 1,000 contracts are also currently under review for potential termination.

The findings are the result of a review by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“I welcome DOGE’s efforts at USDA because we know that its work makes us better, stronger, faster, and more efficient. I will expect full access and transparency to DOGE in the days and weeks to come,” Rollins said.

Among the $132 million in terminated contracts are:

$2.77 million in media contracts, including Politico subscriptions

$374,000 for a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Onboarding Specialist

$229,000 for a Brazilian Forest and Gender Consultant

$29,000 for a Central American Gender Assessment Consultant

$121,000 for a Women and Forest Carbon Initiative Mentorship Program

$254,000 for Diversity Dialogue Workshops

$91,000 for “training, education, and access to professional and economic opportunities for women and increasing their participation in climate change adaptation activities” in African, Middle Eastern, Latin American, and Caribbean regions.

The USDA said it has also canceled 948 employee trainings, 758 of which solely focused on DEI. Other canceled trainings were on topics like “Environmental Justice” and gender ideology.

Rollins said the USDA is additionally working on a plan to “optimize its workforce” by eliminating unnecessary positions, bringing the workforce back to the office, and relocating employees into the nation’s heartland closer to rural communities.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.