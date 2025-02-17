Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem warned migrants from entering the United States illegally, stating that they would “be caught” and deported.

In a video posted to X, Noem thanked President Donald Trump for securing the border of the United States and for “putting America first.”

“Thank you, President Donald J. Trump for securing our border and putting America first,” Noem said. “Let me deliver a message from President Trump to the world: If you are considering entering America illegally, don’t even think about it. Let me be clear: If you come to our country, and you break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States.”

“For too long, weak leadership has left our borders wide open — flooding our communities with drugs, human trafficking and violent criminals,” Noem added. “Those days are over. Under President Trump, we are defending American families and restoring their safety. If you try to enter illegally, you will be caught. You will be removed, and you will never return. Follow the law, and you’ll find opportunity. If you break it, you’ll find consequences.”

Noem’s words come as the Trump administration has been deporting large numbers of illegal aliens from the U.S. Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reported that during Trump’s first week in office, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency deported roughly 7,300 illegal migrants:

Most of the deported migrants were criminals guilty of — or facing charges of — robbery, rape, assault, domestic violence, drunk driving, and reckless driving.

In a post on X, Border Czar Tom Homan wrote that “in the last 24 hours the US Border Patrol has encountered a total of 229 aliens across the entire southwest border,” highlighting how this was a decrease “from a high of over 11,000 a day” under the Biden administration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has previously clarified that all illegal aliens in the U.S. are criminals “because they illegally broke our nation’s laws.”