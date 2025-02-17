Leftist judges are under fire after a teenage murder suspect in Austin, Texas, was released after his bond was drastically cut.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Stephon Martin Morson, is accused in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Keshawn Cage, which occurred in October, Fox News reported Sunday.

However, Morson was released from the Travis County jail on Saturday after posting bail that was initially set at $800,000 but was cut down to $100 per charge.

An image shows the suspect:

In a social media post on Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) shared his frustration when he learned the news.

“This is outrageous. It’s why I made bail reform an Emergency Item. We must prevent leftist judges from releasing dangerous murderers out on our streets. Those responsible for this release should be held legally liable if anyone is harmed by this criminal,” he wrote:

One social media user replied, “It’s time to hold these radical judges liable to the state of Texas and the public,” while another person said, “This is the crap that will turn Texas into California. How the hell does someone get $100 bail for MURDER?”

Morson was initially charged with murder and tamper/fabricate physical evidence in the case. When the shooting happened on October 16, authorities found Cage with a gunshot wound to his head at 2121 Burton Drive, according to CBS Austin.

“Police say surveillance footage and witness testimony placed Morson at the scene. A witness told investigators Morson shot Cage at close range following an argument about Cage allegedly cooperating with law enforcement in a previous case involving his ex-girlfriend,” the outlet reported.

A handgun, Nike hoodie, and shoes stained with blood were located near the scene and officials linked them to the suspect. In addition, “Ballistics testing matched a shell casing found at the murder scene to the recovered weapon.”

At first, Morson denied being at the scene when the shooting occurred but eventually admitted he was there when officials put evidence in front of him. However, he claimed he had no knowledge of who shot the victim.

When speaking with Fox about the case, Austin Police Association President Michael Bullock said the reducing of Morson’s bond was a “slap in the face” to Austin residents who could become his next victim.

He also noted that the district attorney, county attorney, and judges do not care about residents’ safety or joining forces with police. He then told the outlet this sort of thing has happened across several courts.

Bullock added, “I’m grateful that Gov. Abbott declared bail reform an emergency item for the current legislative session. Too many innocent people, both citizens and law enforcement officers, have become targets of criminals due to irresponsible bail amounts that allow violent criminals to go free.”

“We are a nation of law and order, but activist judges and prosecutors that are interested in their own agenda rather than the law are eroding that principle,” he said.

Click here to read more article about issues related to Austin.