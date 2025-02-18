House Oversight Committee: $241 Million Spent on Transgender Surgeries and Treatments on Animals

Millions of taxpayer dollars were spent on transgender surgeries and treatments on animals, House Oversight Committee Chairman Eli Crane (R-AZ) confirmed yet again this week.

According to reports, the committee revealed that $241 million in taxpayer dollars were used to study transgender surgeries and treatments on animals. What is perhaps more, former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Anthony Fauci gave the green light to the bulk of these cruel and unusual experiments.

“Insane, right?” Crane said of the report on Tuesday.

The confirmation is welcomed but the news is not new, as taxpayer watchdog White Coat Waste Project (WCW) has continued to bring these realities to light. Testifying at an Oversight hearing earlier this month, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy at White Coat Waste Project Justin Goodman testified that the $241 million spent on transgender animal testing is merely the “floor” of this so-called research.

Goodman testified:

In a lot of these cases — they involve mice, rats, monkeys, who are being surgically mutilated and subjected to hormone therapies to mimic female to male or male to female gender transitions, gender-affirming hormone therapies, and then looking at the biological, psychological and physiological effects of the gender transitions, looking at the effects of taking vaccines after you’ve transitioned these animals from male to female or female to male, looking at the size of their genitals changing after you’ve put them on estrogen or testosterone therapies to transition them.

He highlighted a $1.1 million grant to “give female lab rats testosterone to mimic transgender male humans and then overdose them with this party drug to see if animals who are taking test — female animals taking testosterone,” he said, “were more likely to overdose on the sex party drug than animals who are not taking testosterone.”

Goodman added that it is extremely difficult to navigate the federal databases to uncover this research.

“You essentially need a degree in Information Technology to navigate the federal spending databases to find any of this stuff,” he said.

“So what you found is we’re not being very transparent with what we’re spending these funds on?” Crane asked. Goodman responded, “Not at all, and it’s by design.”

He also added that Fauci funded about 95 percent of the transgender animal experiments.

WATCH:

This followed a White Coat Waste investigation in December uncovering more than $10 million in taxpayer-funded grants being wasted on these transgender animal projects.

The “National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and likely other agencies,” WCW noted, “are paying university labs across the country to perform invasive surgeries and hormone therapies on lab animals to mimic gender transitions in painful and deadly experiments.”