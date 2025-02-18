Nolte: Leonard Peltier Released After Biden Commutation of Life Sentence for FBI Executions

Leonard Peltier, a far-left American Indian activist convicted of executing two FBI agents, was released from a Florida prison Tuesday thanks to Joe Biden’s commutation.

On his last day in office, Biden not only commuted the sentence of a monster who shot two defenseless FBI agents in the head in June of 1975, but a man apparently involved in the subsequent rape and execution of fellow Indian activist Anna Mae Aquash.

While Peltier was still a fugitive for the FBI executions in December of 1975, Aquash disappeared. Her body was found in February of the following year. Justice finally caught up with her killers in 2004 and 2010. Both murderers were confederates of Peltier’s and reportedly killed her after learning she heard Peltier admit to the executions. They feared she was an FBI informant.

Peltier has repeatedly lied about his whereabouts when the FBI agents were killed. He finally admitted to taking part in the shootout but denied being the executioner. Instead, he blamed it on a “Mr. X,” which is ridiculous.

Nevertheless, AIM (American Indian Movement) and Peltier have remained a cause célèbre for 50 years among extremist American Indian activists and the elite left, starting with actor Marlon Brando giving Peltier the RV he lived and moved around in while on the run in 1975.

Peltier is now 80 and reportedly in ill health with diabetes. He will be confined to house arrest. Nevertheless, this commutation is an outrage in favor of a bloodthirsty gangster who successfully wrapped himself in the trendy politics of the day.

The day after the commutation was announced, the FBI Agents Association released a statement describing Biden’s commutation as “disgraceful.”

“This last-second, disgraceful act by then-President Biden, which does not change Peltier’s guilt but does release him from prison, is cowardly and lacks accountability,” the statement said. “It is a cruel betrayal to the families and colleagues of these fallen Agents and is a slap in the face of law enforcement.

“Agents [Jack] Coler and [Ronald] Williams gave their lives in service to this nation, and their families continue to bear the heavy burden of that sacrifice. The loss of these heroes is felt as deeply today within the FBI family as it was in 1975,” it added.

At the time, Coler and Williams were on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota executing an arrest warrant for a man named Jimmy Eagle, who was accused of assault and theft. Peltier, however, had every reason to fear these agents. At the time there was a warrant out for his arrest for the attempted murder of a Milwaukee police officer (Peltier was eventually acquitted of that crime).

The left and the regime have not changed since 1975. While they were outraged over President Trump’s pardoning of the January 6 protesters where no police officers were killed, they either championed or remained silent over the release of the man who shot two FBI agents in the head. Witnesses claimed one agent begged for his life.

If you hold the “correct” politics, the left will forgive you anything. You can even mutilate your own kids to join the trendy trans movement.

Peltier deserves to be executed.

Decent people understand this.

