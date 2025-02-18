A precision air strike carried out by U.S. forces killed a senior official of an al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria on Saturday.

President Donald Trump commended U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla and “warfighters” for the successful strike in a Truth Social post.

“US forces conducted a precision airstrike against a member of al-Qaeda in Syria this weekend. The terrorist leader was working with al-Qaeda across the region,” Trump wrote:



“Congratulations to CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla, and the US warfighters who dealt Justice to another Jihadi threatening America and our allies and partners,” he added.

CENTCOM announced the strike Sunday, noting the target, whose identity is not yet public, was “a senior finance and logistics official in the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din.”

In a statement, Kurilla made it clear the United States will continue a relentless pursuit of terrorists.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists in order to defend our homeland, and U.S., allied, and partner personnel in the region,” he said.

Trump announced February 1 that his administration conducted precision air strikes in Somalia, killing a senior planner for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and other terrorists, Breitbart News Pentagon Correspondent Kristina Wong noted.

“These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians,” Trump said at the time.

“Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that ‘WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!’” he added.

Trump shared a video of the strikes to his Instagram days later.