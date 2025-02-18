President Donald Trump revealed that he had instructed “all remaining” U.S. attorneys who had been appointed under former President Joe Biden to be terminated.

“Over the past four years, the Department of Justice has been politicized like never before,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Therefore, I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining ‘Biden Era’ U.S. Attorneys. We must ‘clean house’ IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence. America’s Golden Age must have a fair Justice System — THAT BEGINS TODAY!”

Trump’s words comes as the Trump administration was recently reported to have “fired more than 20 immigration lawyers from the Department of Justice” who had been “recently hired” to serve as “pro-migration judges in the nation’s immigration courts.”

The Trump administration has also been reported to have fired over a dozen prosecutors who had previously worked on special counsel Jack Smith’s cases against Trump, with a Department of Justice official citing a lack of confidence that “these officials could be trusted to faithfully implement” Trump’s agenda:

The Wall Street Journal, citing a Justice Department official, said Acting Attorney General James McHenry took the drastic action because “he did not believe these officials could be trusted to faithfully implement the President’s agenda because of their significant role in prosecuting the President.”

Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo previously reported that Trump had told reporters in the Oval Office that DOJ and Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) weaponization of him under the Biden administration had been a factor in his reelection and “probably” got him elected.