L.A. Times: Text Messages Reveal Divide Between Karen Bass, Local Leaders

The Los Angeles Times published text messages Wednesday between L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath that suggest Bass is failing to cooperate with other local government leaders.

Horvath’s district includes the entire area of the Palisades Fire.

The Times reported:

The supervisor’s text message and other correspondence obtained by The Times through public records requests highlight an increasingly fractious relationship between Bass, 71, and Horvath, 42. The strain comes as the two politicians navigate what could be the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history. … [T]he Jan. 21 encounter between Bass and Horvath was hardly a one-off, raising questions about whether the mayor’s trademark skill, which she has leaned on to make progress on homelessness, may be failing her when she needs it most. … Bass has also appeared at times to be out of sync with Traci Park, the City Council member who represents the Palisades. And Bass shut her own chief recovery officer, Steve Soboroff, out of at least one important decision before appearing to narrow the scope of his role.

In an interview Tuesday with Elex Michaelson of local Fox affiliate KTTV-11, Bass blamed L.A. Fire Chief Kristen Crowley for failing to prepare adequately for the possibility of wildfires and failing to inform her of the danger.

Bass herself had posted on X about the danger the day before the fires — when she was overseas in Ghana.

