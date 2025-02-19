Nolte: Musk Floats Idea of Taxpayer Rebate Checks Based on DOGE Savings

Elon Musk appears to like the idea of rebating some of the money saved by his DOGE team to the American taxpayer.

“President Trump and @ElonMusk should announce a ‘DOGE Dividend’ — a tax refund check sent to every taxpayer, funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE,” xweeted InvestAzoria CEO James Fishback.

Fishback included a document that does some of the math. If DOGE is able to meet its goal of $2 trillion in savings, “take 20 percent of DOGE’s total savings ($400 billion) and return it to the 79 million U.S. households that will be the net payers of the federal income tax” this year.

That adds up to about $5,000 per household.

I’ll take that all day long.

Musk looked at the proposal and responded. “Will check with the president,” he xweeted.

This is not only a fantastic proposal for beleaguered taxpayers, but also genius politics.

Already, about 60 percent of the public agrees with what Trump, Musk, and DOGE are doing to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in our bloated and corrupt federal government. But if Trump promises a rebate to every taxpaying household, if we get a cut of the final savings number, the public will be even more invested in the DOGE crusade. And that is basically a checkmate against Democrats and their allies in the regime media, who are desperate to ensure no waste, fraud, or abuse are cut from the government. Why? Because that’s their gravy train.

Although it is not an official State of the Union address (it’s too soon for that), Trump will enjoy the same platform and coverage when he addresses a joint session of Congress on March 4. That would be a perfect time to announce a tax rebate based on DOGE’s savings.

Currently, the Trump administration is running circles about Democrats and their media allies. Whether it’s DOGE, Ukraine, cabinet nominations, the border, or remaking the Department of Justice, all the media and Democrats can do is scream Nazi! Hitler! Fascist!

They look ridiculous.

They look like losers.

They look like ridiculous losers, which is what they are.

Trump has the people behind him and is keeping them behind him by being a constant media presence. NASCAR, the Super Bowl, countless interviews, countless press conferences… He’s communicating. He’s teaching. He’s explaining. And unlike his first term, he’s a soothing, calming, and authoritative presence who refuses to be baited by the legacy media.

I’m feeling very good about the future with the understanding that things can go sideways in an instant.

