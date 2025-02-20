Nolte: Congressional Democrats Hit Record Low Approval, GOP Hits Record High

Polling shows that Congressional Democrats have hit a record-low job approval rating with voters, while Congressional Republicans currently enjoy a record high.

The thing to keep in mind, as you revel in these numbers, is the numbers are actually sweeter than they sound. You see, this is a Quinnipiac poll, and Quinnipiac is a shameless left-wing pollster. For example, in this same poll, Quinnipiac shows President Trump’s approval rating at 45 percent approve and 49 percent disapprove—or four points underwater. That is far outside his current average which has him at 1.5 points above water.

Anyway…

“Twenty-one percent of voters approve of the way the Democrats in Congress are handling their job, which is an all-time low, while 68 percent of voters disapprove and 11 percent did not offer an opinion,” reports Quinnipiac.

The pollster has asked this question going back to 2009, and Democrats have never scored worse.

Congressional Democrats are 47 points — 47! — underwater.

“Forty percent of voters approve of the way the Republicans in Congress are handling their job, which is a record high, while 52 percent disapprove and 8 percent did not offer an opinion.”

Not only are Congressional Republicans enjoying record-high job approval in this poll, but they are also only 12 points underwater compared to the Democrats’s 47 points.

So what’s happening here? Is the country coming together to join the GOP and MAGA?

Sadly, no.

While this is good news, it does not mean the Trump Train has captured a wide majority of approval.

Only 40 percent approve of the job Congressional Republicans are doing. A majority of 52 percent still disapprove.

All that tells us is this…

The Republican base is happier than normal with the job Congressional Republicans are doing. That’s it. Unfortunately, you cannot extrapolate that number to mean anything more.

When only 21 percent of those surveyed approve of the job Congressional Democrats are doing, all that tells us is that the Democrat base is frustrated with their own guys. It would be nice if that meant those 68 percent who disapprove had decided to join the MAGA Train, but it doesn’t.

Democrat leaders are floundering in their lame-ass attempts to mount an effective defense against Trump’s steamroller. Democrats, including those in the regime media, are being outworked, outsmarted, and continuing to lose the public debate on every issue from Ukraine to the border to child mutilation to wasteful spending. This poll only reflects the left’s frustration at their own party’s impotence.

Not to be a total party-pooper. This poll does tell us the Democrat base is depressed and demoralized, and you’d have to possess a heart of granite not to take some pleasure in that.

