President Donald Trump’s nominee for Education Secretary Linda McMahon passed the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee on Thursday morning.

The HELP panel voted 12-11 along party lines, sending her confirmation to the full Senate for a final vote. The day of the final vote has not been set yet, according the committee.

Before Thursday’s vote, chairman of the committee Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) delivered remarks in support of McMahon’s nomination and said she is “the right person for the job.”

“She successfully led large organizations for decades; first as a businesswoman, then as head of the Small Business Administration in President Trump’s first term,” Cassidy said.

“Throughout the nomination process, Ms. McMahon demonstrated a strong vision for the Department of Education. She committed to empowering parents and returning power to states and local communities, which, by the way, are best equipped to address students’ needs,” he added.

McMahon’s confirmation hearing last week was largely civil, as she discussed how to wind down the U.S. Department of Education while prioritizing students and parents. She specifically stated that the Trump administration is not looking to cut funding from school appropriated by Congress and contended that the department’s critical functions should be moved to other federal agencies.

McMahon said at the hearing that her experience as co-founder and former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), leader of the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term, and her service on the Connecticut Board of Education and as member of the Board of Trustees at Sacred Heart University has taught her to “put parents, teachers, and students — not bureaucracy — first.”

“Outstanding teachers are tired of political ideology in their curriculum and red tape on their desks,” she said. “And that’s why school choice is a growing movement across the nation. It offers teachers and parents an alternative to classrooms that are micromanaged from Washington, DC.”

Ultimately, President Trump said wants to see the Department of Education abolished and more power sent back to states and communities, and he has quipped that he wants McMahon “to put herself out of a job.” The 45th and 47th president is expected to soon sign an executive order to dismantle the department, however, officially ending the department would take an act of Congress since it was Congress who created it 45 years ago under President Jimmy Carter.