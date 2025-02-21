‘Andrew Breitbart Was CPAC’: Matt Boyle Gives Shout-Out to Breitbart Founder at Conservative Political Action Conference

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland — Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle proudly declared that “Andrew Breitbart was CPAC” at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.

Speaking

with White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair on stage at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Boyle gave a shout-out to the late founder of Breitbart News after mentioning some of President Donald Trump’s accomplishments since he reentered office.

“I think I saw somebody say that there are more executive orders we’ve seen President Trump sign than there are prime time viewers on CNN, right? But the level of action is just incredible… It’s rapid-fire, lots of different action out there,” Boyle said.

“I’ll tell you the person that I think would really — and I know a little bit of something about this, because I work for Breitbart — that I think would be absolutely loving this, is the one and only Andrew Breitbart,” he continued. “At CPAC, of course, we got to give Andrew Breitbart a shout-out — because Andrew Breitbart was CPAC,” he added, to an applauding crowd.

Blair, one of the top advisers to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and former Republican National Committee (RNC) political director, was named as an incoming White House aide shortly after Trump won the November election.

Calling the pace inside the Trump White House “frenetic,” Blair noted that many of the executive actions taken in his first month back in office were planned beforehand.

“The president has thought deeply about what he wants to accomplish in the time he was not in the White House, obviously, and he’s been spending a lot of time planning and obviously asking his team to plan the actions that we’ve executed so far,” he told Boyle. “So I get asked a lot, was all this planned? And, you know, obviously new ideas come up every day, but a lot of it, if not most of it, was planned.”

“He’s thought deeply since he left the last time around, and he knows that he wants to accomplish a lot in a short period of time,” Blair added.