Elon Musk revealed that “all federal employees” would be receiving an email asking them to explain what they accomplished over the past week, adding that not responding would “be taken as” a sign of resignation.

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Musk’s post comes as President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the heads of federal agencies to prepare for “large-scale reductions in force.”

The executive order also states that, “the Director of the Office of Management and Budget shall submit a plan to reduce the size of the Federal Government’s workforce through efficiency improvements and attrition (Plan).”

Since Trump’s executive order, all across the government, agencies have began laying off employees in an effort to decrease the size of the bloated federal government.

Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton previously reported that the Office of Personnel Management had instructed federal agencies to “lay off nearly all probationary employees.” Probationary employees within the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Department of Education, and Department of Veterans Affairs were also reported as having been let go.

In a recent press release, Acting Undersecretary of Defense Darin Selnick revealed that the Pentagon was preparing to fire roughly 5,400 probationary workers from the Department’s civilian workforce.

Roughly 3,600 probationary employees at the Department of Health and Human Services were also recently reported to be out of a job.