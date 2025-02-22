Kentucky businessman and potential Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris on Breitbart News Saturday said that lawmakers have to put Americans’ interests first and that the country ought not be the world’s policeman.

Vice President JD Vance stunned the world at the Munich Security Conference when he said that Europe is far too obsessed with external threats, say Russia, instead of its internal threats, such as unfettered migration.

Morris, who may run to replace the neoconservative and retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), told Breitbart News Saturday’s Matt Boyle that America has to focus on fixing its problems at home.

Speaking of Ukraine’s protracted conflict with Russia, Morris said, “We know that this is a ludicrous war from the very beginning. it was blank check to go to [Ukrainian leader Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and his cronies.”

“It sickens me that we have people on both sides of the aisle that pray to the altar of Zelensky,” he continued.

“We have to put Americans’ interest first,” he said.

“It is not our job to be the police of the world. We got to take care of our own people first,” Morris remarked.

In early February, Morris said that he aligns more with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who favors a noninterventionist foreign policy, compared to McConnell, who favors heavily funding Ukraine’s war with Russia.

“I’m so proud of the work that Senator Paul is doing on behalf of Kentucky,” Morris said at the time. “He never forgets the people. He never forgets the Constitution. And I was very proud that I was one of the first people on his presidential campaign when he ran about a decade ago to support him here in Kentucky.

Morris also attacked the open borders policies here in America, saying that cheap labor often benefits big business.

He also cheered President Donald Trump’s use of tariffs to benefit the American people.

He asked rhetorically, “Why wouldn’t we dial up as much leverage on economies around the world to get the best deal for America?”

“A businessman understands leverage,” Morris added.

