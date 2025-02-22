Poll: More Americans View DOGE Favorably than Unfavorably

More Americans view the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) favorably than unfavorably, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)?”

Overall, 39 percent view DOGE favorably — more than the 36 percent who do not view it favorably. One quarter are still unsure.

Republicans view DOGE the most favorably — 70 percent, with just 12 percent viewing it unfavorably. A majority of Democrats are against DOGE — 63 percent — compared to 16 percent who view it favorably. Three in ten independents, 31 percent, view DOGE favorably compared to 35 percent who do not. Another 34 percent remain unsure.

The survey was taken February 16 – 18, 2025, among 1,603 respondents. It has a +/- 3.3 percent margin of error.

DOGE has continued to uncover a trove of government waste, providing updates on its website as well as on X.

On February 15, for example, DOGE listed several ways taxpayer dollars were posed to be used but have since been canceled. This includes $10 million for “Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision,” $2.3 million for “strengthening independent voices in Cambodia,” $40 million for “gender equality and women empowerment hub,” $14 million for “social cohesion” in Mali, $2.5 million for “inclusive democracies in Southern Africa,” $47 million for “improving learning outcomes in Asia,” and more.

In another update, DOGE noted that schools spent nearly $200 billion in coronavirus relief funds with “little oversight or impact on students.”

“…$393K to rent out a Major League Baseball stadium, $86K in Caesars Palace hotel rooms, $60k in swimming pool passes, and even an ice cream truck. All of this money was drawn with zero documentation,” it noted. “There is $4B left and the new @usedgov is setting a simple new rule – all

grantees must provide receipts for every purchase BEFORE funding is released.”

DOGE has also set up over two dozen affiliates to help identify waste in virtually every major government agency.