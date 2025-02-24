Breitbart Fight Club Roundtable — Rep. James Comer Reveals Four Agencies Investigating Biden Family but Told to Stand Down

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) revealed during a Breitbart Fight Club Roundtable on Sunday that four separate federal agencies were investigating the Biden family but were told to stand down.

Comer spoke with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Peter Schweizer, the president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and a Breitbart News senior contributor, about the Kentucky congressman’s book, All the President’s Money: Investigating the Secret Foreign Schemes That Made the Biden Family Rich, which details his work to investigate the allegations of corruption, influence peddling, and money laundering surrounding the Biden family.

Marlow said it appears the Justice Department protected the Biden family “to an extent that I wasn’t aware of based off of the revelations in your book.”

Comer said that multiple federal agencies were investigating the Bidens for multiples issues; however, they were told to stand down.

He explained, “In the book I detail this, but we found that there were four ongoing investigations from four different agencies into the Bidens. It was the Department of Justice in several jurisdictions, the FBI, the IRS and the Securities Exchange Commission [SEC], and then throw in Jim Biden using be invested by [Centers for] Medicare [and Medicaid Services] for Medicare fraud. I mean, all of these entities were looking into it. So when people say, How could they get away with this? They didn’t. Six different banks reported to Treasury [Department] that the Bidens were committing financial crimes six different things, then you have four different government agencies calling all of this, but in every instance, they were told to stand down.”

“I’m more optimistic about people in the government being held accountable than I am the Bidens, because I’m confident Kash Patel and John Radcliffe,” referring to FBI Director Kash Patel and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

“I think if you bring them in and start squeezing them, maybe they’ll spill the veins and say, Yeah, well, I got a call from Joe Biden to stand down or whatever,” he added.

