Report: Trouble Brews After ‘The View’ Hosts Told to Cool Anti-Trump Rhetoric

There is reportedly trouble on the set of ABC News’s The View, where the hosts have loudly voiced their criticisms of President Donald Trump — whom the show hosted years ago.

The New York Post said Friday the hosts have been pressured to cool it with their rhetoric against Trump, while morale is also apparently suffering after layoffs and decisions to cut costs.

The Post article read:

One source close to the show’s co-hosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro — said the fear and loathing is partly because Brian Teta, executive producer of the daytime gab-fest, spoke to staffers about “going easy” on Trump-related commentary in the days leading up to the 47th president taking the oath of office. The directive followed an embarrassing moment in November when the co-hosts were forced to issue four “legal notes” or disclaimers during a broadcast while discussing allegations leveled at several of Trump’s cabinet nominees.

However, a source reportedly denied the hosts have been told to calm their rhetoric, stating that the show is popular because no one on the show hides their opinions.

The show’s staff members felt shaken after nine employees were laid off, an insider explained to the outlet, who also said, “Morale is low.”

“The View” hosted Trump in 2011. When he took his seat on the couch next to the hosts, Barbara Walters said, “Whenever you’re on with us we’re very happy.”

During one of the show’s episodes in January, Behar said the 2024 presidential election was “not normal” and that Trump is not a normal person, Breitbart News reported.

“I just want to say, this is not a normal inauguration. This is not a normal person. He’s a convicted felon. Why do they go as if this is a normal inauguration? It’s not,” she stated, later adding, “This is not a normal election.”

