Exclusive—PragerU CEO Offers Update on Dennis Prager’s Health: ‘He’s Coming Back’

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow sat down with PragerU CEO Marissa Streit, who provided an update on Dennis Prager’s health. “Dennis is still Dennis,” Streit said, adding that he “knows he is coming back.”

“You really judge a person when they go through hard times,” Streit told Marlow during Tuesday’s episode of The Alex Marlow Show. “You really see who a person really is.”

“And watching Dennis go through this injury — for those who haven’t heard about the injury and are hearing about it for the first time — Dennis is okay, but he suffered a severe fall,” the PragerU CEO added.

Streit continued:

He slipped and hit his head, and luckily nothing happened to Dennis Prager’s brain, even though the hit was against his head. It was an absolute miracle that Dennis is still Dennis. He’s still wise, smart, funny, and totally with it. But the injury to his spinal cord has been severe. He hit his spinal cord at the C3, C4 area, which is the area that controls his breathing and his diaphragm. And for the first couple of months — it’s been three months now — for the first couple of months, the physicians were figuring out how does he regain function of his breathing. In the beginning, it was a breathing tube, and then it was a CPAP machine that helped support his breathing, and he’s been weaning off the breathing assistance and the breathing machines, which has now allowed him to basically have a trach [tracheostomy] collar, and have it capped for a few hours during the day where he can actually speak.

“So, about three weeks ago, I walked into Dennis’s room, and I said, ‘Dennis, what has it been like for you in your head for over two months? What did you learn? What have you been thinking about?’ Because, remember, Dennis has been a public speaker for most of his adult life,” Streit added.

“And the entire time I spent with him that day was all about how grateful he is,” the PragerU CEO said. “And so, can you imagine somebody who just experienced this severe fall, and he can’t move most of his body, and all he talks to me about is how grateful he is.”

“How grateful he is for his wife, how grateful he is for his children, how grateful he is for the community, the PragerU community, and his audience that has been sending in letters. He is so focused on how grateful he is. He is still so Dennis,” Streit explained.

Streit went on to say that when she asks Prager how he is doing, he answers, “Well, last year when you asked me how I was doing, I would say that I’m doing better than my country,” adding that this year, “The country is doing better than me.”

“Dennis has been following what is happening in the news, and what’s happening in our country,” Streit said.

“But Dennis knows that he is coming back,” the PragerU CEO added. “He is as disciplined as he could get, he works so hard every day, again, to work on his breathing so that he can have the tenacity to be able to broadcast again. That is his intention, and he has a goal, and his sight is on the goal.”

“He really is an inspiration,” Streit asserted. “And I think that you look at Dennis at this very challenging time, and how he’s handling it, it is no surprise that he is this incredible person that we’re so grown accustomed to learn from.”

