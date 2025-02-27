Fired L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Fights Back; Appeals to City Council

Former Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley is contesting her dismissal by Mayor Karen Bass, appealing directly to the City Council to reinstate her, which it can do by a two-thirds vote (10 of 15 members).

The Pasadena Star-News reported:

The uphill fight now shifts to the City Council, where Crowley will need support from at least 10 of 15 council members to be reinstated–an outcome that remains highly uncertain. “Today I notified the City Council of my appeal as provided for in Los Angeles Charter, Article V, Section 5.08(e), due to Mayor Bass’s removal of me, on February 21, 2025, from the position of Fire Chief of the Los Angeles City Fire Department,” Crowley said in a statement. … Under the City Charter, Crowley has 10 calendar days to appeal her firing to the L.A. City Council. The council could overturn Bass’ action if two-thirds of the governing body – meaning 10 of the 15 council members – vote to reverse the mayor’s decision.

Bass abruptly fired Crowley last Friday. The two had feuded in the aftermath of the fire, with Crowley blaming the mayor’s budget cuts for not having enough personnel and engines available, and Bass accusing Crowley of, among other things, failing to inform her that she should not go to Ghana after being warned of an extreme wind event.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.