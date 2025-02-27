Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to bar the Tate brothers from the Sunshine State, he told reporters Thursday.

The governor responded to media reports that Andrew and Tristan Tate — facing charges of rape and human trafficking — left Romania following their travel restrictions being lifted as they await trial. They subsequently came to Florida.

“Romanian prosecutors allege that former kickboxer Tate, 38, his brother Tristan, 36, and two women set up a criminal organization in Romania and Britain in early 2021 and sexually exploited several victims,” AFP reported.

“We have no involvement in that,” DeSantis said. “I read about it through the media. Clearly, the federal government has jurisdiction whether they want to rebuff his entry into the United States, and I have confidence that whether it’s [Attorney General] Pam Bondi or [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem, that they will be looking at that.”

DeSantis also told reporters that Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is looking at what state jurisdiction they may have to “deal with this.”

“But the reality is, no. Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that, with those — that type of conduct,” DeSantis said.

“I don’t know how it came to this. We were not involved. We were not notified. I found out through the media that this was something that was happening,” he added.

The pair, which has dual citizenship, reportedly landed in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday morning. As ABC News reported, “The brothers had been confined to Romania since late 2022 when they were arrested on allegations of human trafficking, sexual abuse, money laundering and forming an organized criminal group.”

They will be expected to return to Romania for their court appearances.