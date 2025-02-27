Over 150 members of Congress expressed support for a resolution endorsing the Iranian resistance movement against the “murderous” and “terrorist” Islamic Republic, while advocating for a secular, democratic Iran.

A bipartisan coalition of more than 150 U.S. lawmakers has introduced House Resolution 166, calling for an end to Iran’s theocratic regime and backing the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The resolution, co-sponsored by Reps. Tom McClintock (R-CA) and Brad Sherman (D-CA), affirms support for the Iranian people’s fight against oppression and endorses NCRI’s Ten-Point Plan for a free and democratic Iran.

During Wednesday’s congressional hearing, lawmakers condemned Iran’s government as a “pariah, murderous, terrorist regime,” with Rep. McClintock emphasizing that the Iranian regime has become a “supreme source of misery, injustice, and oppression for its own people.”

“Such a state of things cannot last much longer, and I believe events are coming to a head,” he concluded. “It’s not inconceivable to me that within the next few years, we will be celebrating the liberation of Iran.”

Rep. Lance Gooden declared that “the American people stand with you” and are “looking forward to a free Iran in the very near future.”

Rep. Randy Weber passionately proclaimed, “Now is the time” for change, stressing that Iran’s leadership is “on its back heels” due to regional and internal pressures. Similarly, Rep. Keith Self warned that as the regime weakens, it could escalate threats, including potential nuclear developments.

“The regime in Iran is a pariah — it is a murderous terrorist regime, and we should not be shy about admitting what we all know,” stated Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, noting that “a change in regime in Iran is a service to humanity, and we should not be shy about expressing that openly.”

Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI’s president-elect, addressed lawmakers, describing Iran’s ruling system as weaker and more fragile than ever. She highlighted the regime’s ongoing executions and repression, asserting that its downfall is inevitable.

She also outlined NCRI’s plan for a transitional government, leading to free elections and a secular republic.

Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, financing and arming proxy groups to fuel regional aggression and global instability. At home, under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic has committed widespread human rights abuses, including the execution of over 1,000 prisoners in 2024 — a shocking record in recent decades amid escalating regime desperation, according to the NCRI.

The resolution, which notes that recent developments “have left no doubt that the source of terrorism and warmongering in the Middle East region is the theocratic Islamic Republic of Iran,” underscores Congress’s growing alignment with U.S. policy aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional influence. It also calls for increased protection of Iranian dissidents, particularly in Albania’s Ashraf 3 camp, where many former political prisoners reside.

It also calls for “supporting the Iranian opposition and the Ten-Point Plan for the Future of Iran, which aligns with democratic values and ensures a democratic, secular, peaceful, and nonnuclear republic for the future of Iran.”

With bipartisan backing, the resolution signals a clear message that the U.S. Congress stands firmly behind Iran’s resistance movement and the fight for democracy.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.