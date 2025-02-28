Lindsey Graham: ‘Trump Gave a Masterclass on How to Stand Up for America’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised President Donald Trump for giving “a masterclass on how to stand up for America” after kicking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the White House after he made several “disrespectful” comments.

As Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton previously reported, Zelensky’s comments were made “in front of the media ahead of planned private talks and the expected signing of the much-discussed minerals deal.”

After Zelensky was kicked out of the White House, the “White House confirmed” that Zelensky had not signed the minerals deal and Trump issued a statement in a post on Truth Social stating that he had “determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved.”

We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.

In a post on X, Graham shared a video of an interview he had done on Fox News, reacting to the meeting, stating that he has “never been more proud of President Trump.”

“I’ve never been more proud of President Trump for showing the American people and the world, you don’t trifle with this man,” Graham said. “He was very positive, he was very upbeat. He wanted to get a ceasefire, he wants to end the war, and Zelensky felt like he needed to bait Trump in the Oval Office. JD was awesome.”

Breitbart News’s White House correspondent Nick Gilbertson also captured footage of when Zelensky was leaving the White House after the meeting.