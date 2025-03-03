Former murder suspect Casey Anthony, who was acquitted in the death of her two-year-old daughter, has rebranded herself as a civil rights activist to oppose President Donald Trump.

Anthony revealed her newfound vocation in a TikTok video posted over the weekend, defining herself as a “legal advocate.”

“This is my first of probably many recordings on a series I am starting,” she said. “I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.”

“For those of you who don’t know, my name is Casey Anthony,” she continued. “My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself.”

Anthony then described herself as a “proponent for the LGBTQ community” and for “women’s rights.”

“As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008,” Anthony said in the three-minute video.

Casey Anthony’s two-year-old daughter, Caylee, went missing for several months in 2008 before police later found her remains wrapped and duct-taped in a laundry bag. Throughout her disappearance, Anthony made several false claims to police and was seen partying and clubbing around the city of Orlando. Anthony was later charged with first-degree murder before being acquitted of those charges following a widely publicized trial.

Speaking to the New York Post, a friend of Casey Anthony said that she rebranded herself as a civil rights activist to oppose President Trump.

“She’s appalled. She wants to speak up for many people who don’t have a voice,” the friend said. “She’s got a lot of friends in the gay community, and she wants to use their influence to help. She’s got a voice and maybe she can stand up for other people.”

“She wants to fight Trump,” the friend added. “She figures she can either be angry, or she can be a Trump hating advocate for others. She’ll use her influence to resist.”

As to why Casey Anthony curiously turned off comments on her TikTok video, the friend said she did not want to “get into flame wars with people.”

“This is her platform, her space to say her piece. You can either watch, or you can move along. This is about what she wants to say,” the friend said.

Casey Anthony recently made headlines after she allegedly started dating a married father of two, which destroyed his marriage.

Casey Anthony received neither a warm reception on X nor the more woke-friendly Blue Sky.

