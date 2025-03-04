Democrat Leaders Refuse to Escort President Trump into the Chamber

Democrats refused to escort President Donald Trump into the chamber ahead of the joint session of Congress in a form of protest.

According to reports, Democrat leaders outright refused to join the escort committee despite being asked by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to do so.

A spokesperson for Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) essentially confirmed this was a sign of protest, telling CNN’s Manu Raju, “It speaks for itself.”

“The Congressional Democrats appointed to the Escort Committee are boycotting President Trump’s speech,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said. “It’s pathetic. And embarrassing.”

“They should show some dignity and get over their bitterness that Joe Biden lost,” he added.

“The Congressional Dems who boycotted the Escort Committee for President Trump’s speech should be ashamed of themselves,” Senate Republicans said. “They would rather throw tantrums than face reality that President Trump won.”

And tantrums, indeed, were seen earlier on in Trump’s speech, as some Democrats in the chamber continued to loudly protest. This led Speaker Johnson to call in the Sergeant of Arms to remove the instigator, Rep. Al Green (D-TX).

