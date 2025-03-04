Several Democrats were seen ditching President Donald Trump’s address before a joint session of Congress, with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) seen wearing a “resist” t-shirt.

In a post on X, Mychael Schnell, a congressional reporter with the Hill, wrote that “a number of House Democrats,” including Crockett and Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL), had “left the House chamber” as Trump was speaking.

Bo Erickson, a United States political correspondent with Reuters wrote in a post on X that “about 10 House Democrats just got up and walked out after revealing black t shirts with messages on them.”

Frost’s shirt reportedly read, “NO KINGS LIVE HERE.”

Prior to Trump’s speech, Crockett posted a video on X, telling people that the “State of the DisUnion” was about to start.

In a recent interview on MSNBC, Crockett claimed that Trump is “an enemy to the United States.”

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported that several Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), and Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) announced that they would be skipping Trump’s address before the joint session of Congress.