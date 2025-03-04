Exclusive – Rep. Brandon Gill: Democrats Are ‘The Party of Perverts’

Democrats are exposing their true colors by worshiping at the alter of radical transgenderism at the expense of the safety of women and girls, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) told Breitbart News Tuesday in an exclusive interview.

“Democrats, by doubling and tripling down on the radical transgender agenda that the American people find incredibly distasteful, by forcing girls to compete with boys in sports and pushing transgender surgeries on young children, they are proving themselves to be the party of perverts,” Gill told Breitbart News.

Monday night, Senate Democrats killed legislation to protect women and girls from having their sports infiltrated by men masquerading as women. No Democrats supported Tuberville’s bill.

Yet Tuesday, dozens of female Democrat lawmakers are expected to wear pink to President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress in protest of Trump’s supposedly anti-woman policies.

Gill encouraged Republicans to be aggressive and unafraid in communicating to the public Democrat hypocrisy and the dangers of transgender cosplay to women and girls.

“We’ve got to be very clear about that,” he told Breitbart News. “These are really grotesque, disgusting policy ideas. And if you want to ask, ‘Who is the party that is pro-woman,’ it’s the side that doesn’t want boys beating up girls in girls’ sports, and the side that doesn’t want men in little girls’ locker rooms. This is basic common sense.”

Trump and many Republicans effectively used the issue in the 2024 election cycle, and Trump is clearly continuing to lean in on the issue as Democrats refuse to abandon their toxic political position.

The president invited two guests to his address that demonstrate the dangers posed to women and girls by transgenderism. Payton McNabb, who has spoken out about being left with a traumatic brain injury as a 17-year-old after a transgender-identifying man spiked a volleyball into her head, will attend, as well as January Littlejohn, a mother who battled school administrators who tried to “socially transition” her daughter without parental consent.

Gill agrees with Trump that this is a winning message for Republicans, although Democrats apparently learned few lessons from their 2024 election beatdown.

“I think that common sense is on our side, and the Democrats reject it outright,” Gill said.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.