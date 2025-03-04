Trump Calls Out ‘Pocahontas’ Elizabeth Warren and Other Dems for Wanting Ukraine-Russia War to Continue

President Donald Trump called out Democrats for wanting the war between Ukraine and Russia to continue, noting that “Pocahontas” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “says yes.”

During Trump’s presidential address before a joint session of Congress, Trump revealed that he is “working tirelessly to end” the Ukraine-Russia war. Trump questioned Democrats about whether they wanted the war to continue for “another five years.”

“I’m also working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine,” Trump said. “Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict with no end in sight.”

Trump added that the United States “has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine’s defense.”

“Do you want to keep it going for another five years?” Trump questioned, before adding, “Yeah … yeah you would say … Pocahontas says yes.”

Trump has previously used the nickname, “Pocahontas” to refer to and mock Warren after she claimed she had Native American ancestry.

As Breitbart News reported in 2012, there is “no proof to back up” Warren’s previous allegations that she has Native American ancestry.

Warren has also continued to support sending military aid to Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia. In a post on X, Warren responded to the news that the Trump administration had “paused U.S. military aid to Ukraine.”

“First, Donald Trump blamed Zelenskyy for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Warren wrote. “Then, he says he ‘trusts’ Putin. Now, he’s frozen bipartisan military aid. It’s clear Donald Trump is putting his fragile ego before our national security — siding with Putin over U.S. allies in Europe.”

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois previously reported that the Trump administration had placed a temporary pause on sending military aid to Ukraine, in the aftermath of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, which result in Zelensky being asked to leave.