Three Democratic lawmakers posted nearly identical videos ahead of President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) shared a video to his social media account on X in which he blasted Trump for prices still being high.

“Shit that ain’t true. That’s what you just heard,” he said after playing a clip of Trump promising to lower prices.

“Since day one of Donald Trump’s presidency, prices are not down, they’re up. Inflation is getting worse, not better. The prices of groceries, yes, housing, eggs, of essentials, is not getting better, it’s getting worse,” he said, making no mention of the inflationary policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

“Meanwhile, Donald Trump has done nothing — goose eggs — to lower prices for you. Instead, he’s pardoned violent criminals who savagely beat police officers on January 6. That’s an effing disgrace,” he continued.

“He’s letting Elon Musk take a chainsaw to vital government programs, and then, even worse, giving him access to Americans’ most sensitive data, social security numbers, tax returns, health care bills,” Schumer continued.

“He’s fired thousands of essential workers, people who help our veterans get their benefits, people fighting Ebola in Africa. So, it doesn’t come here. He’s frozen funding for vital programs that so many American families need, cancer research, education, funding payments to family farmers and so much worse. Why are they doing this?” he asked.

Schumer then seemed to answer his own question, asserting that Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE are “taking these vital services away from you for one reason only, so they can give tax breaks to their billionaires club.”

“Their plan is awful, simply awful: Billionaires win. Families lose. And that is the truth,” he claimed.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) posted an extremely similar video based on essentially the same script.

“Shit that ain’t true,” he began. “That’s what you just saw. Since day one of Donald Trump’s presidency, prices are up, not down. Inflation is getting worse, not better. The prices of groceries — gas, housing, rent, eggs are all getting expensive.”

He delivered a diatribe much like Schumer’s, down to the January 6 complaints and claims that Trump and Musk are cutting critical services.

But it did not stop there. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) posted a nearly indistinguishable video as well.

“Shit that ain’t true,” she began, following what seemed like a stock script yet again.

“Since day one of Donald Trump’s presidency, prices on inflation is getting worse. The cost of groceries, gas, housing, yeah, even eggs is getting higher. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has done nothing to lower costs for you. Instead, he’s pardoned violent criminals who beat police officers on January 6. He’s letting Elon Musk take a chainsaw literally to government programs that people need,” Warren continued.

Elon Musk reposted a video on X showing the Democratic legislators delivering their speeches at the same time. The video edit strongly suggested that they were all, in fact, reciting from a common template.

“They are all actors reading a script,” Musk concluded.

The copy and paste videos came ahead of Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. Americans happily received the speech, with polls indicating that a large majority of viewers approved of the president’s discourse, in which he declared that “America is back.”

