Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) said Thursday he would introduce resolutions to expel Democrats from their committees for their violations of decorum during the Rep. Al Green (D-TX) censure vote, likening them to children.

“Today, a group of House Democrats broke decorum during the censure of Rep. Al Green and, after multiple warnings, refused to heed @SpeakerJohnson‘s order,” Ogles wrote. “I am drafting privileged resolutions to remove each of them from their committees. If you want to act like a child in the Halls of Congress, you will be treated like a child.”

“On Tuesday, President Trump delivered one of the greatest speeches in American history during his Address to Congress,” he continued. “Today, the House passed a motion to censure Rep. Al Green, who violated basic House decorum and decency when he disrupted @POTUS during his address.”

He added, “There must be accountability. The American people deserve better than petty, juvenile stunts in one of the most sacred chambers of government.”

The House voted on Thursday to censure Green for his disruptive protest of President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday, when he stood up, waved his cane, and yelled at the 47th president.

The censure vote led to a shouting match between Democrats and Republicans:

Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) repeatedly said that Democrats are “embarrassing,” with Reps. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) being the most vocal Democrats during the verbal altercation. Pressley then told Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) “your members do the same thing.”