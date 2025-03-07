DOGE: VA Cancels $56,000 Contract to Water 8 Potted Plants

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has uncovered and cancelled a $56,000 contract it was paying to a “plant contractor” to water eight decorative potted plants — with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) promising to water them “free of charge” from now on.

“The VA cancelled a $56,000 contract to water ~8 plants for 5 years. This is ~$1400/plant/year,” DOGE, led by Elon Musk, said in a Thursday night X post:

“The contract has been canceled and DOGE will water the plants free of charge,” the department added, along with photos of a pair of the VA’s potted plants next to a sign reading “Please do not water these plants. These plants are serviced by a plant contractor.”

The latest, smaller cut comes after new VA Secretary Doug Collins announced bigger slashes to wasteful spending, including $2 billion in contracts last week, Breitbart News reported.

According to the secretary, who was confirmed by the Senate in early February after being nominated by President Donald Trump, millions of dollars were being paid to consultants to create PowerPoint presentations and take meeting minutes.

“Folks, if you don’t know how to run PowerPoint slides, learn, it’s a tutorial on your computer! Go learn for free, it’s okay! Take your own notes — wow, I’ll send you one of my pencils if you need one,” he exclaimed in a video announcement:

Collins asserted that the saved money will be “put back into healthcare, benefits, and making sure we’re doing what the VA is supposed to do.”