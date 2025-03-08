A Democrat state lawmaker in Connecticut was arrested on Sunday and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

A police report said 30-year-old state Rep. Aundré Bumgardner (D-Groton) initially told police officers he hit something in the road and was on his way home from an event with “constituents,” Fox News reported on Friday.

Officials said a tire on his vehicle was flat, his eyes were “red and glossy,” his breath smelled of alcohol, and his speech was slightly slurred. Police also said he initially denied having had anything to drink when he was asked about it.

In addition, the Fox report noted he failed several sobriety tests the officers gave him.

An image shows Bumgardner after his arrest:

A woman found asleep in the back of his vehicle was later identified as his wife.

Body camera footage shows Bumgardner struggling to stand still as officers gave him instructions on the side of the road. Not long after, a policeman handcuffs him.

“During the booking process, Bumgardner pointed at the officer’s body camera, saying ‘it felt very invasive to him’ and appeared to be evasive when asked to sign paperwork informing him of his rights, according to the report,” the Fox article said.

The charges against him are for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and reckless driving. In addition, his license was revoked for 24 hours. He was cut loose but is scheduled to make an appearance in court.

Bumgardner’s profile on the Connecticut House Democrats website says he:

…plans to use his political experience to help small businesses, tackle climate change, and cut taxes for working families. He is serving on the Finance, Revenue & Bonding, Planning & Development, and Environment Committees. He also serves as Assistant Majority Leader and as the secretary of the legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus.

However, state Rep. Matt Ritter (D), who is Speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives, told Fox that for now, Bumgardner has been removed from his leadership roles and committee assignments.