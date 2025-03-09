Iranian Resistance Rally in D.C. Calls for Tough U.S. Policy on Islamic Regime

Iranian opposition leaders and supporters gathered in Washington, DC, calling for a firm U.S. stance against Iran’s theocratic regime and backing for its overthrow.

Thousands of Iranian Americans and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) marched from the Capitol to the White House on Saturday, waving flags and demanding a free Iran.

The rally, held on International Women’s Day, called on the U.S. and global leaders to recognize the Iranian people’s right to overthrow the ruling regime in Tehran.

The demonstration centered around the Ten-Point Plan of NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi, which envisions a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Iran. Participants urged international recognition of Iranian Resistance Units’ right to challenge the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the regime’s brutal enforcers.

Rajavi addressed the crowd via video from France, declaring, “Now is the time to rise.”

She rejected reliance on foreign intervention, emphasizing that Iran’s future must be determined by its own people. She also denounced efforts to revive Iran’s former monarchy, calling monarchists “pawns of the ruling religious fascism.”

Prominent American figures voiced strong support for the Iranian opposition.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) spoke at the event, condemning the regime’s brutal oppression of women, while warning about its nuclear ambitions.

“We stand with the Iranian people and we reject the parasitic regime that has ruled that country since 1979,” he stated.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani also addressed the crowd, noting that “once again, sanctions have been placed on one of the most brutal regimes in world history,” as he praised the resilience of the opposition.

“You [don’t] need American or European troops — you only need yourselves, Madame Rajavi, and the NCRI,” he declared, while highlighting the Iranian regime’s fear of the MEK (People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran) and its role in past uprisings.

In addition, former U.S. Senator and Kansas Governor Ambassador Sam Brownback led chants of “No more nukes, no more mullahs,” warning, “It’s now or nuclear. It has to change.”

He called for stronger European backing and a U.S.-led “maximum pressure” campaign to push for regime change.

The rally underscored growing calls for a tougher stance against Tehran, as opposition forces gain momentum. With Iran accelerating its nuclear program and intensifying repression, NCRI supporters insist the only viable path forward is complete regime change — by the Iranian people, for the Iranian people.

Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, financing and arming proxy groups to fuel regional aggression and global instability. At home, under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic has committed widespread human rights abuses, including the execution of over 1,000 prisoners in 2024 — a shocking record in recent decades amid escalating regime desperation, according to the NCRI.

On Wednesday, over 150 members of Congress expressed support for a resolution endorsing the Iranian resistance movement against the “murderous” and “terrorist” Islamic Republic, while advocating for a secular, democratic Iran.

During the congressional hearing, lawmakers condemned Iran’s government as a “pariah, murderous, terrorist regime,” with Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) emphasizing that the Iranian regime has become a “supreme source of misery, injustice, and oppression for its own people.”

“Such a state of things cannot last much longer, and I believe events are coming to a head,” he concluded. “It’s not inconceivable to me that within the next few years, we will be celebrating the liberation of Iran.”