Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) has filed a resolution to censure Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) over comments she made about Rep. Al Green (D-TX) after he disrupted President Donald Trump’s address before a joint session of Congress.

In a post on X, Jake Sherman, the founder of Punchbowl News revealed that Houlahan had filed a resolution to censure Boebert over remarks she made during an interview on Real America’s Voice News. During the interview, Boebert stated that it was “absolutely abhorrent” of Green “to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump” during Trump’s speech.

According to Sherman, the text of Houlahan’s resolution says:

Whereas on March 7, 2025, during an interview with Real America’s Voice News, Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado said “For him to go and shake his pimp cane” about another Member, Representative from Texas, Mr. Al Green; Whereas the words of the Representative from Colorado are disparaging, derogatory, and racist toward another colleague, and are a breach of proper conduct and decorum of the U.S. House of Representatives Resolved, That — (1) Representative Lauren Boebert be censured; (2) Representative Lauren Boebert forthwith present herself in the well of the House of Representatives for the pronouncement of censure; and (3) Representative Lauren Boebert be censured with the public reading of this resolution by the Speaker.

Boebert’s comments come after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) warned an unruly mob of Democrats that they should “uphold and maintain decorum in the House” and directed them to “cease any further disruptions.”

“Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the Sergeant at Arms to restore order to the joint session,” Johnson warned when Democrats continued their disruptive behavior.

After asking Green several times to take his seat, Johnson went on to direct “the Sergeant at Arms to restore order” and called for Green to be removed from the chamber.

“Finding that members continue to engage in willful and concerted disruption of proper decorum, the Chair now directs the Sergeant at Arms to restore order,” Johnson stated.

On March 6, the House voted 224-198-2 to censure Green for his behavior during Trump’s address before Congress. As Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported, “Green stood up, waved his cane, and yelled” at Trump after the president claimed that he “had a ‘mandate’ from the American people.”

Houlahan was one of ten Democrats who joined with Republicans to censure Green over his behavior, explaining to the Philadelphia Inquirer that she voted to censure Green because she believes lawmakers “need to recognize” that there are “rules in the House of Representatives” and that there are “standards of decorum” everyone has agreed to.

The Democrat congresswoman from Pennsylvania added that after the vote, she pulled Johnson “to the side and had a very, very strong conversation” in which she explained that she had voted to censure Green but that she is “not OK with arbitrary and capricious applications of the same rule.” Houlahan noted instances in which Republican lawmakers had not been censured or sanctioned over their disruptive behavior.