Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is going after non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who raked in billions in American taxpayer dollars by helping former President Joe Biden’s administration quickly funnel hundreds of thousands of migrant children into the United States — many thousand of whom the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) lost contact with.

More than half a million Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) were encountered at the southern border under Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris before being taken into HHS custody and resettled with adult sponsors in the U.S., most of whom are not their biological parents.

The Biden administration’s policy of fast-tracking UACs into American communities led to whistleblowers and Inspector General (IG) reports accusing HHS of losing contact with hundreds of thousands of children they are responsible for looking after.

NGOs contracting with HHS to resettle UACs in the U.S. received more than $9.3 billion in American taxpayer dollars but have refused to cooperate with Grassley’s investigation into the matter.

This week, Grassley sent letters to 23 NGOs involved in the UAC program, writing:

“[Last year], I sent an urgent inquiry to two dozen organizations that provided care for, or services related to, unaccompanied children in the custody of HHS. The organizations within the scope of my review have received over $9.3 billion in combined taxpayer funding from HHS and yet have chosen not to fully respond to Congress. I won’t accept further delay while children are at risk. [Emphasis added] It’s unacceptable for recipients of taxpayer funding to refuse to provide information to Congress about the use of those funds. And it’s beyond unacceptable for these federally-funded entities to refuse to answer questions designed to determine whether they protected children. I’m determined to protect UACs in U.S. custody and expose, through my oversight, fatal defects in the process for the purposes of ending child trafficking and other forms of exploitation. [Emphasis added]

The 23 NGOs are: A Greater Love Foster Family Agency Inc.; A New Leaf, Inc.; Alba Care Services, Inc.; Asset Protection & Security Services LP; BCFS Health and Human Services; Bethany Christian Services; Cayuga Centers; Center for Family Services; Cherokee Federal; Compass Connections; Endeavors; General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.; Global Refuge; Heartland Human Care; Holy Family Institute; Morrison Child & Family Services; National Youth Advocate Program, Inc.; Rapid Deployment, Inc.; Southwest Key Programs; Sunny Glen Children’s Home; The Providencia Group LLC; U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Inc.; and VisionQuest National Ltd.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Grassley that the agency would fully cooperate with his investigation into the UAC program under Biden.

Last month, President Donald Trump announced major reforms to the UAC program, including requiring adult sponsors to be fingerprinted as well as other adults in their homes and requiring that such adults provide unexpired identification documents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.