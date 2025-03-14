Report: California’s Gavin Newsom Refuses to Release Texts, Emails About L.A. Fires

Governor Gavin Newsom is reportedly refusing to release text messages and emails to and from Los Angeles city and county officials regarding the recent wildfires, claiming that they are “exempt” from publication.

As Breitbart News noted earlier this week, Los Angeles Karen Bass has deleted her text messages about the Palisades fire. Bass told local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 in a news conference: “My phone did automatic delete after thirty days.”

The outlet also asked Newsom for his text messages with the mayor and with Los Angeles county, and was denied.

Reporter “We were told they would not be providing those, and that the governor’s communications are exempt.”

Both Bass and Newsom claim to be acting within the law, despite flouting the spirit of public records legislation.

Newsom has been busy producing a podcast, while residents of his state are still struggling with the task of removing debris and rebuilding in the wake of the deadly wildfires.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.