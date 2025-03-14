An illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration, is now accused of beating his two-month-old daughter to death in Nassau County, New York.

This week, 20-year-old illegal alien Marlon Rabanales-Pretzantzin of Guatemala was arrested and charged with second-degree murder of his two-month-old daughter Liseyda Rabanales-Barrios, who was one of the first babies born this year, on March 7.

“I want you to all think about this man should not have been in this country,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. “This man should have never had a child in with him, in his residence. And what he did to this kid is unthinkable. Enough is enough. We got to stop this. We can’t have it no more.”

According to Nassau County police, first responders found Liseyda with head injuries and were told by Rabanales-Pretzantzin that she had rolled off a bed. Later, Rabanales-Pretzantzin told investigators that he beat Liseyda because he did “not respect or want the child.”

Police allege that Rabanales-Pretzantzin slapped Liseyda across the face, punched her repeatedly in her abdomen, shook her, and threw her on a bed before putting his body weight on her chest.

Rabanales-Pretzantzin first crossed the United States-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas in 2022. Border Patrol agents apprehended Rabanales-Pretzantzin and released him into the U.S. interior while awaiting his deportation hearing where he made his way to the sanctuary state of New York.

Rabanales-Pretzantzin has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. He remains in police custody and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.