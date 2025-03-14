Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is once again accusing President Donald Trump of trying to start a civil war, the accusation coming as he works to deliver on his campaign promises to the American people.

During a recent issues retreat in Virginia, Waters claimed his policies regarding cutting government waste, firing many federal workers, and imposing tariffs had a more sinister goal, the Hill reported on Friday.

According to the outlet, Waters said:

This president is putting us in a position where hungry people are going to be on the street. Where nonprofits, who were waiting for their checks, are not gonna get them. Where seniors waiting for their Social Security check, will not get it. Where poor families with children will not get what they believe the government has agreed to do. And so when that happens, what does Trump expect? Oh, I believe he expects violence. I believe he expects confrontation. I believe he’s working towards a civil war.

C-Span video caught part of the moment Waters made her statement:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the clip, one person writing, “These are the cries of people who are desperate to create a bigger scandal than them stealing from tax-payers their whole careers.”

“Maxine is always unhinged – It’s her mode of operation – If she is not trying to scare people with her obvious lies, she is race-baiting,” someone else commented

According to the Hill, the congresswoman added, “It places the responsibility on us to live and do like Dr. Martin Luther King told us to do. He taught us to organize and to protest, but he taught us nonviolence.”

However, Waters has been known to make violence-charged comments in the past:

During his first term in office, Trump predicted Waters’ “ranting and raving” would alienate people from the Democrat Party, Breitbart News reported in 2018.

Waters in 2019 accused Trump of “dog-whistling to the white supremacists,” adding that they “would kill us” in a civil war, Breitbart News reported. A few years later, she accused Trump and his supporters of wanting to see “a civil war in this country.”

