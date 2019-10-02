Maxine Waters: Trump Setting Me Up to Be Killed in a ‘Civil War’ by ‘Dog-Whistling to the White Supremacists’

Wednesday on MSNBC, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of “dog-whistling to the white supremacists,” adding that they “would kill us” in a civil war.

Waters said, “He shouldn’t be going after anybody. He’s a president of the United States of America. He is setting some of us up to be killed. I have death threats constantly. There are a number of people who have been convicted for threatening to kill me. And when he does that, he’s dog-whistling to the white supremacists, the KKK, and the dangerous people. We have stories about many of those white supremacists who do nothing but practice how they are going to be involved in a civil war and fight against its government. And this president is irresponsible in so many ways, aside from making us a target of these white supremacists and those who would kill us in a civil war. Some of us would be the first to be killed. And so I want to tell you, whether it’s Maxine Waters or whether it’s a whistle-blower, he has no business doing that.”

When asked if Trump is “endangering people’s safety,” Waters said, “Oh, absolutely. I mean, I can’t go to the grocery store anymore by myself. I have to pay for security all the time. I can’t move around the country without security. And the whistle-blower is protected by law. And he should not be talking about he wants to interview them. If he knew anything about law, he wouldn’t be so ignorant as to think that somehow anybody’s going to allow him to interview a whistle-blower.”

