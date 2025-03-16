Exclusive — Rep. Darrell Issa on ‘Fixing Our Broken System of Elections … in California’

LOS ANGELES, California — Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) told Breitbart News exclusively on Sunday that he is suing the State of California to bring its election practices in line with federal law and the Constitution.

As Breitbart News reported earlier, Issa and Judicial Watch are suing California to force it to end its practice of counting ballots that have been received up to seven days after Election Day, which has been struck down earlier.

In a series of text messages, Issa said:

1. What you’re seeing in Washington right now is American government being returned to the American people. We must also do the same by fixing our broken system of elections — especially in California, where Election Day has become Election Month and ballots are counted until Democrats are declared the winner. 2. Year after year and decade after decade, we’ve watched Republicans win on election night before ballot after ballot gets found and counted and certified to declare Democrats the winners. 3. All we’re asking for is to follow the law as written and apply the Constitution as written. 4. One more thing: The manipulation of election law to advantage the Democrats has done great damage to the credibility of our elections in California. Let’s restore the rule of law and the standard of our Constitution on behalf of every voter — and every vote.

Issa added: “Democrats have been registering non-citizens with motor voter, collecting ballots door to door and changing the rules to benefit themselves for decades. It’s time we stood up to defend the integrity of our electoral process.”

Issa will appear on Breitbart News Sunday at 7:20 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Patriot 125 on Sunday evening.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.