GOP Rep. Brandon Gill Vows Articles of Impeachment Against Judge Blocking Trump from Deporting Gang Members

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), president of the freshman class in the new Congress, is vowing Articles of Impeachment against a federal judge who temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal alien gang members from the United States.

As Breitbart News reported, over the weekend Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to begin deporting hundreds of illegal alien gang members with Tren de Aragua and the MS-13 gangs — both of which are now designated as terrorist organizations.

The left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Soros-linked Democracy Forward sued the Trump administration on behalf of five illegal aliens accused of being gang members to stop the deportations — though planes of nearly 300 gang members had already taken off for El Salvador.

Judge James E. Boasberg, appointed by former President Barack Obama, issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump from using the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal alien gang members.

Gill, in a post on X, said he will “be filing Articles of Impeachment against activist judge James Boasberg this week” to remove him as chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

In his order, Boasberg went as far as to order the Trump administration to turn around the deportation flights filled with such gang members bound for El Salvador.

A filing from the ACLU and Democracy Forward, purporting to quote Boasberg, reads:

… this Court orally and unambiguously directed the government to turn around any planes carrying individuals being removed pursuant to the [Alien Enemies Act] Proclamation: “[T]hat you shall inform your clients of this immediately, and that any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States, but those people need to be returned to the United States. However that’s accomplished, whether turning around a plane or not embarking anyone on the plane or those people covered by this on the plane, I leave to you. But this is something that you need to make sure is complied with immediately.”

In response, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “A single judge in a single city cannot direct the movements of an aircraft carrier full of foreign alien terrorists who were physically expelled from U.S. soil.”

“… the Supreme Court has repeatedly made clear,” Leavitt said “— federal courts generally have no jurisdiction over the President’s conduct of foreign affairs, his authorities under the Alien Enemies Act, and his core Article II powers to remove foreign alien terrorists from U.S. soil and repel a declared invasion,” Leavitt said.

The last time a federal judge was impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate was in 2010, when G. Thomas Porteous, Jr., a Clinton-appointed judge, was removed from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana on charges of accepting bribes and making false statements under penalty of perjury.

