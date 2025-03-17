Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was found to “best reflect the core values” of the Democrat Party in a new CNN poll, narrowly beating failed presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

The poll, conducted March 6-9 among approximately 500 Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, resulted in the far-left congresswoman coming out on top with ten percent of the vote for representing the party’s “core values”:

Harris followed closely with nine percent, and Sanders came in third place with eight percent.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) followed with six percent of the vote, then former President Barack Obama and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) with four percent, respectively.

The rest of the Democrats named by the respondents received two percent or less of the vote, with former President Joe Biden receiving one percent and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) coming in dead last with zero.

Over 30 percent of the respondents did not offer a name in response, with one person answering, “No one, that’s the problem.”

The CNN poll also revealed the Democrat party’s favorability among Americans has reached a “record low” of 29 percent, “fueled in part by dimming views from its own frustrated supporters.”