The White House said Monday that President Donald Trump, in his social media post stating that the preemptive pardons of January 6 Committee members were “void” and “vacant,” was raising the question of whether or not former President Joe Biden’s signature was “used without his consent or knowledge.”

During a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to a question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins regarding Trump’s post on Sunday night, in which he declared the pardons are “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen.”

Leavitt said Trump “was begging the question that I think a lot of journalists in this room should be asking about whether or not the former president of the United States — who I think we can all finally agree — was cognitively impaired.”

“I know it took people some time to finally admit that, but we all know that to be true, as evidenced by his disastrous debate performance against President Trump during the campaign,” she continued. “I digress on that, but the president was raising the point that did the president [Biden] even know about these pardons? Was his legal signature used without his consent or knowledge?”

Citing the New York Post, she said that “there are Biden officials from the previous White House who raised those questions and wondered if the President was even consulted about his legally binding signature being signed onto documents.”

Leavitt called on all reporters in the room to investigate the matter.

“I think it’s a question that everybody in this room should be looking into because, certainly, that would propose perhaps criminal or illegal behavior if staff members were signing the president of the United States’ autograph without his consent,” she said.

Collins responded, saying, “Biden is on the record talking about issuing preemptive pardons to these people.”

“But was he aware of his signature being used on every single pardon? That’s a question you should ask the Biden White House,” Leavitt shot back.

Asked if there was evidence to that, Leavitt told Collins, “You’re a reporter; you should find out.”