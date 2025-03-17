President Donald Trump said former President Joe Biden’s preemptive pardons for members of the January 6 Committee are “void, vacant, and of no further force or effect,” citing the pardons having been given via an autopen.

“The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen,” President Trump said in a Sunday night Truth Social post.

“In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!” Trump continued. “The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime.”

The 45th and 47th president went on to say members of that House committee are therefore “subject to investigation at the highest level.”

“Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level,” the president proclaimed.

“The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!” President Trump concluded in his post.

In a follow-up conversation with a reporter, President Trump reiterated his assessment, stating, “I would say that [the pardons] are null and void, because I’m sure Biden didn’t have any idea that it was taking place.”

“Somebody was using an autopen to sign off to give pardons,” Trump continued. “As an example — the J6 Unselect Committee — they give pardons with an autopen. I don’t think Biden knew anything about it.”

Watch Below:

The president also asserted that “they deleted and destroyed all of the information that took them over a year to get.”

“And the reason they did that is because the information was very incriminating, about them — like Nancy Pelosi — it was determined conclusively that she knew about 10,000 soldiers and turned it down. And if we used 500 soldiers, you would have had no problem, let alone 10,000,” Trump added.

Trump also cited “the young lady that said that I grabbed these powerful young Secret Service agents by the neck.”

“You know that was a big hoax. It was a lie, and she admitted it. And they deleted everything,” Trump declared. “What they did is criminal.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.