Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) mocked so-called “greedy” Americans for wanting to keep more of their hard-earned money and wanting less government control over their lives.

During an episode on ABC’s The View on Tuesday, Schumer spoke about the recent government spending bill, which President Donald Trump recently signed. As Breitbart News previously reported, Schumer explained that he voted in favor of keeping the government open because a “Republican Senator told Democrats the plan was to ‘decimate the entire federal government.”

Schumer also praised the Democrat Party for having “a lot of really strong talent in the Senate, in the House” and in the governors offices in several states. The Senate minority leader also noted that Democrats were “united in going after Trump,” and claimed that Trump wants to use money from tariffs “for tax cuts for the billionaires” in the United States.

When asked by Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration official, if Schumer believed that the Democrat Party “has confidence” that he can serve as it’s leader, and if he thought it was time to him to step aside, Schumer described himself as being the “orchestra leader” of the party.

“We have a lot of really strong talent in the Senate, in the House, in the Governors. We have a great bench,” Schumer said. “As for the Senate Caucus, of which I am the leader, I should be the leader. And, let me just say this. One of the things I am known to be very good at, is how to win Senate seats. In other words, I’m a strategist in terms of recruiting candidates, helping the candidates run campaigns and win it. Look, winning in 2026 in the House and Senate — which could stop Trump once and for all, is vitally important.”

Schumer continued to highlight how in 2020, the Democrat won two Senate seats in Georgia, and explained that as “the orchestra leader,” he shows off Democrat lawmakers and their talents.

“So, we have a load of talent in our caucus, and I’ll tell you one thing. We are totally united in one thing — many things, but one thing above all. We are united in going after Trump, and showing the American people that he is making the middle class pay for the tax cuts on the rich,” Schumer continued. “Today, we’re doing it on Medicaid. You know we’re going to do it very soon on the tariffs — he wants to put these tariffs in, it’s going to raise you folks, the average family, $2,000 a year for these tariffs. Why is he doing that — something so stupid?”

“He wants to use that money for tax cuts for the billionaires. The Republican Party is a different kettle of fish than it used to be, and that’s why we’re fighting them so hard,” Schumer continued. “They are controlled by a small group of wealthy, greedy people, and you know what their attitude is? ‘I made my money all by myself. How dare your government take my money from me? I don’t want to pay taxes.’ Or, ‘I built my company with my bare hands. How dare your government tell me how I should treat my customers, my — the land and water that I own, or my employees. They hate government, government’s a barrier to people.”

Several people took to social media to criticize Schumer’s comments about “Americans who work hard, run businesses and would like to keep more of their money.”

“This tirade by Senate Schumer against Americans who work hard, run businesses and would like to keep more of their money, not give it all to the government, is Exhibit A as to why Democrats are in free fall,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wrote in a post on X.

“.@SenSchumer mocking hardworking Americans who want to keep their own money is exactly what’s wrong with the left,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) wrote in a post on X. “Out of touch!!”

“Please make this a 2026 ad,” one person wrote.

“Taxation is theft,” Ben Domenech, the editor-at-large for The Spectator wrote in a post.