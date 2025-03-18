Podcaster Gavin Newsom Needs Another $2.8 Billion Loan for Medi-Cal to Cover Illegal Aliens

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is asking for another $2.8 billion loan to keep Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid plan, afloat after asking for $3.44 billion last week to cover a program that has expanded to include illegal aliens for free.

As Breitbart News reported in 2022: “Beginning January 1, 2024, illegal aliens residing in California will become eligible for taxpayer-funded health insurance — the first state in the nation to enact such a policy.”

Newsom had boasted: “With these new investments [sic], California will become the first state to achieve universal access to health care coverage.”

But as Breitbart News noted last week, the cost of adding illegal aliens to the program has caused it to run out of cash, forcing California to borrow $3.44 billion dollars to cover a shortfall in the program.

Now, Politico reports, Newsom is being forced to ask for even more money to save Medi-Cal, bringing the total requested amount to over $6 million:

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is asking for an extra $2.8 billion immediately for the state’s Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, on top of a recently proposed $3.44 billion loan. New budget figures laid out to state lawmakers on Monday showed the state will need to allocate additional funds from the general fund to fully cover Medi-Cal bills through the end of the year, after the loan proposed by the administration last week. The figures also show that the biggest contributor to this year’s Medi-Cal hole is the insurance of undocumented immigrants, which is costing $2.7 billion more than the state had planned.

Other blue states, too, are finding out that adding illegal migrants to Medicaid programs is destroying them. Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker is trying to cut illegal aliens aged 42 to 64 out of the plan, as the state faces a huge budget deficit.

California State Assemblyman Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) told Breitbart News Sunday that Medi-Cal is insolvent, unable to pay providers.

Newsom has lately taken up podcasting, despite his state’s many fiscal and natural disasters.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.