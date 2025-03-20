Many of the illegal alien gang members deported to El Salvador by President Donald Trump via the Alien Enemies Act had criminal records that included murder, rape, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

Last week, the Trump administration used the Alien Enemies Act to deport 250 illegal alien gang members associated with Tren de Aragua (TdA) and MS-13 — both of which are now designated as terrorist organizations by the State Department — to a mega-prison in San Salvador, El Salvador.

At the last minute, as the deportation was reportedly already carried out, federal Judge James E. Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump from deporting illegal aliens using the Alien Enemies Act.

In a declaration to the court, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official Robert Cerna revealed that many of the gang members on the deportation flights were wanted for violent crimes in other countries, including murder, rape, assault, kidnapping, child abduction, possession of illegal firearms, harassment, corruption, and drug offenses.

Five of the gang members were subject to INTERPOL notices, according to Cerna. INTERPOL, short for the International Criminal Police Organization, is a global international police organization comprising law enforcement agencies from various countries.

Cerna also noted that ICE agents “carefully vetted each individual alien to ensure they were in fact members of TdA.”

Boasberg has since begun probing Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) over the timeline of when the deportation flights occurred and when they landed in El Salvador.

On Wednesday, Boasberg told the DOJ that he wants “to determine if the government deliberately flouted” his temporary restraining order by not turning the flights around and “if so, what the consequences should be.”

Since the order, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) has filed Articles of Impeachment against Boasberg, writing in a statement that “the ruling is a fundamental attack on our democratic system.”

